Nairobians enjoy free parking as Sonko, JampoPay spar





Motorists in Nairobi enjoyed free parking on Saturday after JamboPay abruptly ended engagement with the county government.

On Friday night, JamboPay which has been providing a revenue collection system to City Hall since 2014, shut down its digital services.

The move threatens the financial status of the county as it has been collecting a lot of money daily from parking.

JamboPay’s Chief Finance Officer Dominic Kosgei said that they have been forced to stay in migration mode forever.

CONTRACT EXPIRES

“We cannot stay in migration mode forever so we will disable our services starting Friday when our contract expires,” he said.

He blamed Governor Mike Sonko for not giving the matter the attention it deserved.

Motorists on Saturday said that the move leaves them in a tight corner since they do not know whether it will be safe to park the cars on the streets.

“This is dangerous because some people will take advantage and even start stealing vehicles. Something needs to be done,” said Caleb Motari.

Another motorist said that he has been forced to hire someone to take a look at his car and alert him in case of anything.

“I have asked some guard who mans a bank to keep an eye on the car and alert me in case of anything,” he said.