Nairobi MCAs threaten to fire ‘lazy’ workers





Nairobi Member of County Assemblies (MCAs) have threatened to send home ‘lazy’ officers from City Hall and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The threats come amid reports some Nairobi County Executive officers have failed to or delayed in implementing resolutions by MCAs as well as constantly failing to honour summons to appear before assembly committees to respond to statements raised by the county legislators.

TMS officers have also come under fire for delaying to submit timely and satisfactory reports to committees.

Nairobi County Assembly Liaison committee chairperson John Kamangu also accused Deputy Governor Ann Kananu’s officers of being “choosy” and only implementing committee recommendations only favourable to them.

The officers are also accused of failing to respond to most requests done by members dragging the assembly’s oversight mandate.

According to a report of the sectoral committee on Liaison on consideration of the assembly committee’s annual report for the fifth session between February 4 and December 3, 2020, there are 57 pending statements that are yet to be responded to either by City Hall or NMS.

City Hall has also failed to implement 19 regulations (Acts) passed by the assembly since 2013.

Consequently, the Ruai MCA said committee chairpersons have now been asked to crack the whip on the errant officers.

The committee also recommended a meeting to be held with Kananu and Maj-Gen Badi on how best the county assembly resolutions shall be implemented.

“It was also resolved that the assembly shall take serious actions to officers who fail to attend county assembly meetings when summoned and those who submit poor responses,” he said.

Standing Order 69 of the county assembly gives the MCAs power to remove a CEC from office, through a motion, over gross misconduct, commission of a crime under national or international law or gross violation of a provision of the Constitution or of any other law.