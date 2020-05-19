Nairobi continues to lead with number of Covid-19 infections

It is now three months since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country in March, and the city of Nairobi continues to lead in terms of the number of infections.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday, while speaking to the media from Afya House, said that Nairobi alone has 470 people infected with the disease, while Mombasa comes in second with 331 cases.

HOT SPOTS

“Distribution of cases by county, I want you to look at the Nairobi cases, and this is an important figure to note. That we now have 470 cases in Nairobi, while we have 331 here in Mombasa,” Kagwe said.

Kajiado is at number three, due to its proximity to the Kenyan border.

The Ministry of Health had earlier on named Kawangware and Eastleigh areas in Nairobi and Mombasa’s Old Town as the hot spots for the transmission of the disease.

LOCKDOWN

Mass testing in the two areas revealed high numbers of infections resulting to the government imposing a 15-day lockdown in Eastleigh and Old Town.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in efforts to stop the spread of the disease to other counties, has put in additional measures by announcing cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi plus four other counties.

In addition to this, a countrywide dusk to dawn curfew is still in force.