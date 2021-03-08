Nairobi boss Kananu puts land grabbers on notice

Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu (c), BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru and Nairobi Education and Sports CEC Janet Ouko during a fundraiser at AIPCA church in Utawala, Nairobi on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Collins Omulo

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu has fired a warning shot to land grabbers in Nairobi saying their days are numbered.

This as she vowed to reclaim all public land that has been grabbed by private developers in the capital.

Kananu said the county government will soon commence the process of reclaiming such land before putting them to proper use.

Not giving any timelines, she pledged to end land grabbing menace in Nairobi adding that any public land in the city will revert to the county government.

“As Nairobi County government, we want to make sure that all public land in the capital is well utilized. If it is a school land, let it serve its purpose. If there is any land that is grabbed then we are going to repossess it and make sure it reverts to the public,” she said.

She spoke during a fundraiser at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) church in Utawala where she was accompanied by Nairobi Education and Sports CEC Janet Ouko, area MCA Patrick Karani, Ruai MCA John Kamangu, and nominated MCA Doris Kanario.

The former Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer said City Hall will also ensure that any unutilized public land in Nairobi is put to its rightful use.

The deputy governor also promised to ensure the county government enhances service delivery to Nairobi residents.

“I will ensure that Nairobi City County offers services to the common man. I am talking of water services which is a common problem to the mwananchi,” she said.

Ouko had last week raised concerns over land grabbing in Nairobi saying the menace is rife and the church is mostly to blame.

She said that the level of impunity displayed by the private developers is on another level and any attempts to intervene are met with threats to one’s life.

“A lot of our issues with land in Nairobi County comes from churches. Protect our schools, social halls and stop erecting tents in schools. If you try to intervene, they tell you to go slow if you value your life,” she said.

Ouko also blamed the locals for condoning the vice saying they are the ones who show the private developers the idle parcels of land.