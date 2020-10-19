Mwendwa joins Ingwe after Sharks release





Highly-rated winger Harrison Mwendwa has crossed over to Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) side AFC Leopards from Kariobangi Sharks.

AFC Leopards announced the development across their social media platforms.

MWENDWA IS A LEOPARD! Please join us in welcoming Harrison Mwendwa to The Den. The speedy winger will wear the iconic number 7 shirt. This is his message to the fans: https://t.co/YaFTBUv6xD#OursForever #INGWE — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) October 19, 2020

The speedy winger, who has joined Ingwe on a two-year deal, says he is delighted to join the team.

“I am thrilled to be joining AFC Leopards. This is a great step in my career and I’m looking forward to join the rest of the team and kick off this season’s campaign. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies. AFC Leopards is a great club with massive support and great management,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official portal.

The team also received a boost as youngster Collins Shichenje extended his stay at the club for a further one year.

Shichenje joined the team in 2019 straight from Kakamega High School and put in solid performances last season that have convinced the club’s management to secure his services for one more year.

“My target this season is, together with my teammates, help the team lift the league title. Personally, I want to be among the best performances in the league as well. I also want to urge our fans not to relent on their support,” he said.

AFC Leopards is set to travel to Western Kenya this week to kick off their pre-season training ahead of the FKFPL 2020-21 season kick-off next month.