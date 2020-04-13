Mutua: Bring back home Kenyans stuck in China hell

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua has asked the government to bring back the Kenyans stuck in China owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Naomba Serikali kuu ingewezekana wakenya walio huko, tutafute ndege tuwalete nyumbani. Tuwalete nyumbani tuwaquarantine, tuwatibu hapa kama hawatakikani huko,” Mutua said on Monday.

Africans in China have taken to social media lamenting that they had been kicked out of rental apartments on claims they were spreading a second wave of the virus.

“It’s heartbreaking kuona watu, kwa sababu rangi zao ni nyeusi na ni waafrika wanadhulumiwa kule China. Mimi nimeangalia sijaona mzungu ameambiwa atoke kwa room yao, na wazungu ndio hata wamekufa wengi kuliko waafrika. This is nothing but racism,”Dr Mutua said.

The Machakos county boss said whatever was happening should be called out as it is irrespective of how much money the country owed China.

“It has to be called racism hata kama tuko na pesa zao, hata kama wametukopesha pesa, this is nothing but racism,” he added.

Mutua asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to call his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and address the matter with urgency to protect the lives of Kenyans in China.

“As a government si kuandika polite letter, kutoa polite statement, we must be on the force here. I was expecting the President to be online with the president of China kumuuliza what was going on,” Mutua said.

Responding to the online uproar by Kenyans, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng said those who were mistreated in China did not adhere to social distancing.

“People who found themselves in trouble did not follow regulations on social distancing. Most reported are not Kenyans.” Peng said last week.