Musonye officially declares interest in FKF top job

Nicholas Musonye has officially thrown his hat in the ring and announced he will contest for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

In an interview with NTV, the 55-year-old administrator added that he is looking forward to bringing in his expertise in football management to develop the game.

“People have lost hope in Kenyan football. I want to restore hope in Kenyan football,” he said.

He has however dismissed claims that he has been sponsored by the government.

“I will certainly manage our resources from the government and Fifa in a better way. I have plans to develop football in the entire country. The government wants sports to develop and the youth to get a chance and earn a living from it. Nobody is sponsoring me. That is propaganda from my opponents,” he added.

Musonye previously worked as a journalist at Daily Nation and also served as Secretary General of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associaitions (Cecafa) for two decades.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa, his predecessor Sam Nyamweya, Mombasa businessman Twaha Mbarak and former Harambee Stars midfielder Seif Mutie have also declared their interest in the top football job.

FKF county and national elections have twice been stopped by the Sports Disputes Tribunal over irregularities in the way the process was conducted.

There is no road map released yet on how and when the election will next be held.