Museveni promises to release exercise video challenge

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has left East Africans an anxious lot after he promised to ‘soon’ release a video challenge whose contents will educate citizens on how to exercise while indoors.

In a state of the nation address delivered on Wednesday, Museveni also warned property owners against evicting tenants who fail to pay rent on time.

Uganda has been on lockdown for the past four days after President Museveni banned all public and private transport in the country, save for trucks ferrying food and essential commodities.

“I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass (in Kampala) walking and running around, that they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow (Thursday) I will do a video for you,” said Museveni.

Uganda had by Wednesday confirmed 52 coronavirus cases in the country.