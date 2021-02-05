Museveni: Bobi Wine’s petition ‘shallow and empty’





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has dismissed as ‘shallow and empty’ a petition challenging his recent election victory.

The petition has been filed at the Supreme Court by youthful politician and pop star singer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who claims Museveni rigged the election and intends to prove to the entire election process was not free and fair.

But through his legal team led by Jet Tumwebaze, Museveni insists this petition ‘lacks substance’.

Tumwebaze spoke during an interview with NBS TV.

“We were served and have had an opportunity to read through the petition and I can tell you for certain, it is shallow, short on content, and empty of substance, it is one of those petitions that is so much waste of paper!” Tumwebaze claimed.

“It is the kind of petition any judge would dismiss with a wide smile,” he added.

Tumwebaze also says that his team will file the first batch of answers by this weekend.

“They filed a petition and started calling Ugandans to give them evidence, this is not how things work. They are already engaging in a fishing expedition. We spent nights to read the petition and wondered why we wasted these nights,” Tumwebaze said.

Tumwebaze claims his team is ready for a legal showdown.

