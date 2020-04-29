Museveni blames conoravirus for increased cases of domestic violence

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has expressed concern over the increase of domestic violence in the country.

This development, he clarified, is linked with a government order imposing a lockdown in the country for the past month, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Besides, the Ugandan government has also suspended all public and private transport, save for vehicles providing essential services forcing families to stay together longer than has been usual.

“The lockdown is forcing families together. I hear there is some domestic violence. However, families are the building block of countries. Having strong families is part of building a strong country,” Museveni said in his state of the nation address on Monday night.

Museveni also explained that it will be suicidal for the government to suspend the movement of cargo trucks from neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania owing to the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Landlocked Uganda relies on the ports of Mombasa, Tanga and Dar es Salaam to ship in essential commodities, and especially fuel.

Nine Kenyan truck drivers have tested positive in the country in the past week.

“It is clear that the main source of infection now are the truck drivers and I’m told that Ugandans are so angry and hostile towards them. Stopping cargo is suicidal, but I appeal to Ugandans to swallow your anger and use more of wisdom because if we stop the cargo, how will our exports move to other countries?” Museveni posed.

Uganda had by Tuesday registered 79 positive coronavirus cases.