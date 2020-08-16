Murkomen dares govt in standoff over revenue allocation





Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has sensationally accused the government of intimidating senators into passing the divisive Revenue Bill amid a bitter fallout among the legislators over the revenue sharing formula.

Murkomen warned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration that the senate operations would be paralysed if any of the senators is arrested ahead of Monday debate, which is expected to be heated yet again.

The Elgeyo Marakwet lawmaker made the sensational allegations a day before senators discuss the contentious bill on sharing of devolved funds for the third time this month.

“DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) has been ordered to arrest and prefer false charges against at least five senators opposed to the oppressive Revenue Formula,” he alleged on Twitter.

“Arrest any one of us and there will be no session tomorrow (Monday),” he warned.

Up to seven sittings have been adjourned by the Senate assembly due to wide divisions over a formula on how share Sh316.5 billion of the Sh2.7 trilion national budget among the 47 counties.

In the disputed formula proposed by the Finance and Budget Committee, less populous counties in North Eastern, Lower Eastern, Coast and parts of the Rift Valley would lose Sh17 billion but the MPs have been unable to agree on the best amendments to the formula hence denying counties the badly needed cash.

Murkomen, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, has transformed into a fierce critic of Kenyatta ever since he was dismissed from his Senate Leader of Majority position in May.