Murdered traffic cop’s daughter reveals ‘suspicious’ events surrounding his death

Fresh details have emerged on the murder of Alfred Ndalana, a former traffic constable who was based in Kisumu.

In a series of tweets directed to the Director of Criminal investigations (DCI), the deceased officer’s daughter Ndalana Mutheu revealed suspicious events that led to the death of her father in July 2016.

Mutheu alleged that her father was murdered by his juniors who had allegedly been sent by high ranking officials and later the officer was alleged to have committing suicide, a claim she refutes.

The death of the officer hit news headlines amid claims that he had shot and killed himself for fear of the outcome of the police vetting process.

“Later they addressed him and got rid of his body by dumping it at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga mortuary, but none of the officers involved in the activity briefed the family about it,” Ms Mutheu claimed.

The family would later learn of Ndalana’s death through woman who used to wash his clothes who reportedly called her mother and broke the sad news.

It is then that her mother and other siblings got a driver and headed to Kisumu where, according to Ms Mutheu, they went through a shocking and depressing ordeal.

“My mother was accused of striking a deal with gunmen who killed my father, however, something was amiss when the family arrived in the house- it was already wet an indication that it had been washed,” she said.

The family would later deny a female officer, who was at the crime scene, access to the house.

Ms Mutheu also claims that a neighbour ,who was also a police officer, approached their mother linking her husband’s colleagues to his brutal murder.

According to her, despite the fact that the area OCS only identified as Mr Mwakio was part of those who took the body to the morgue- they never informed the family where the body was taken.

“My mom walked into each morgue bed by bed looking for my dad’s body only to find it at Jaramogi lying on the grass naked. He suffered 5 gunshot wounds on his head yet Mr Mwakio told KBC he had shot himself 5 times in the neck,” she said.

The family further said they have not received the post mortem report on the death of their kin.

They have expressed fear for their lives, saying family members have been trailed by suspicious persons.

Mutheu said her mother, who runs a salon, was in June last year attacked by unknown gunmen who made away with all the cash she had made that day.

“We did report the matter at Buruburu police station but to date nothing has happened,” she said.

She claims she was also threatened by two well-dressed men who confronted her as she left school.