Murder-suicide suspected as two Kenyans found dead in India are identified

Two Kenyans, a man and a woman, who were on Tuesday found dead in their guest house in Gurugram, India have been identified.

Their bodies were found in the Paying Guest room, with the body of the man dangling in the toilet while the body of the woman lay on the floor.

The police identified the woman as Njogu Ruth Gathigia, 26, who worked as a teacher at Lancer International School in DLF Phase 5 and had come to India in August 2018 on an intern visa and worked with the primary wing of the international school.

The man was identified as one Mbaya David Kiogora, 34, also a Kenyan national, but police are yet to ascertain where he was working and for how long he was staying with the woman.

According to The Tribune, Ruth did her internship at the school for a year, between August 2018 and August 2019, after which she left. Police found passports of both in the room.

Neighbours told police that they had seen the man for the first time on February 15, in the company of the woman.

A strong smell

On Tuesday, the owner of the guesthouse called police, after employees reported a strong smell that emanated from the third-floor room number 304. When the door was opened, police found luggage scattered in the room.

The officers went to the toilet and found it locked from inside. On breaking its door, they found a half-naked body of Ruth lying on the floor while that of David was hanging with the geyser.

Staff at the guesthouse said Ruth was living alone in the room and David visited her on Saturday but the two did not leave the room.

Police are suspecting that the woman was strangled, as there were no external injuries, by the man who later hanged himself.

A team of officers also visited the school where the woman worked to get details about her and also to collect a copy of her visa. Police said that the woman was last seen entering the hostel on February 15 evening.

Her family members tried to contact her, but their calls went unanswered, following which the family members of the woman got suspicious and contacted her friends, who then visited the hostel on Monday and found her room locked from the inside.

Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Preet Pal Singh said the Kenya embassy in India was informed about the incident. Police are waiting for the postmortem results of the two bodies as further investigation continue.