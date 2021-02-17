Mudavadi, Weta, Kalonzo, Moi eye ‘Super Alliance’

From right: Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula (holding Microphone), Musalia Mudavadi and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala campaign in Matungu on 15/02/2021

Four political leaders have hinted at forming a Super Alliance ahead of the 2022 polls.

The four, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s, and KANU’s Gideon Moi said on Tuesday the said political union will provide the best bet at forming the next government.

The politicians are yet to, however, say who between them will be fronted for the presidency.

Of these four, only Mudavadi has previously contested for the presidency. Mudavadi and Kalonzo have also served as the country’s vice-presidents.

In addition, the leaders could be banking on the Building Bridges Initiative (Bill), which if passed into law via the county assemblies and a referendum, will offer several leadership positions in the executive including a Prime Minister and two deputies.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will have served two-five-year terms by 2022. He is thus barred by the constitution from contesting for another term.

“I am here to announce that Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Weta(ngula), and Gideon are working together,” said Kalonzo, while on the campaign trail in Kabuchai and Matungu constituencies.

This impending alliance could offer a third political alternative to Kenyans, with Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga also said to be interested in succeeding President Kenyatta.

“We represent the change Kenyans are looking for,” added Mudavadi.

The four leaders are expected to campaign for ANC’s Oscar Nabulindo in Matungu and Ford-Kenya’s Majimbo Simiyu in Kabuchai.