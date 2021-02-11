MPESA, Safaricom voted Kenya’s best brands





Mobile money transfer platform Mpesa has been voted Kenya’s leading superbrand.

In a survey carried out by top urban consumers and undertaken by Kantar TNS in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, leading telecommunications firm Safaricom, which owns the MPESA brand, came in second.

It is the fourth year on the trot that MPESA has won this accolade, coming at a time the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the country’s economy.

Ironically, MPESA came in handy in 2020 as the pandemic fueled an increase in mobile transactions.

“ Now more than ever, credibility and value are critical to a brand’s success in the minds of the Kenyan consumer. We can see here clearly that those who have stood the test of the pandemic as a Superbrand have done so because they have earned the confidence of Kenyans. We heartily congratulate our top ten,” noted Superbrands East Africa Project Manager, Jawad Jaffer.

Six new brands made an entry into the top ten for the first time compared to the previous listing.

They include The Kenya Red Cross placed fourth, Toyota Kenya fifth, Samsung seventh, Dettol ninth, and Betika tenth.

The survey was conducted in 2020.

Participants of this survey were scientifically selected at random with an emphasis on an urban population. The survey featured: 49% female and 51% male with over 70% under the age of 44. Conducted independently.

Superbrands is the largest independent arbiter on branding and currently identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands in over 88 countries globally.