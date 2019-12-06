MP George Theuri buys TV sets for police, but constituents are not amused

It looks like Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri might not be getting into the good books of his constituents any time soon going by this latest move.

Theuri on Thursday distributed 32 inch television sets to all the 14 police posts in his Embakasi West constituency.

The lawmaker said that the initiative is part of The National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) project to equip all police posts and stations with computers, printers, photocopy machines and furniture.

“Getting ready to deliver TV sets in all our 14 police posts and stations within Embakasi west. This is part of our NGCDF project of equipping our stations with computers, printers, photocopying machines and furniture. Swag na usalama mtaani,” said an elated Theuri.

Residents of Embakasi West however, felt that the MP was directing his focus on the wrong area, and urged him to instead turn his attention to more pressing matters in the constituency fast.

For example, some of the constituents who reacted to the post singled out the poor state of roads and drainage systems bedeviling many of the estates that have seen pools of filthy water and mud hamper access to their homes.

But this is not the first time one of the projects being fronted by Theuri has irked residents instead of attracting praise.

In 2017, residents expressed their outrage at the new lawmaker after he constructed a swimming pool at Umoja One Primary School using NGCDF cash in the neighbourhood facing perennial water shortage.

Here are some of the reactions his gesture to the men in uniform attracted:

“Missed placed priorities, I pity voters who wake up very early in the morning only to end up voting in clueless leadership. Very sad indeed,” said Weke Henry.

“Thanks mheshi but surely maji inatumaliza mama Lucy road na umoja 2 drainage hakuna kindly do something about it,” wrote Virginia Mwangi.

“Barabara ya Tena apo Rockfields to PCEA MHESH inakaa shamba, Do something,” commented Luke Kamau.

“Drainage in Innercore is pathetic,” stated Paul Owino.

“TV kwa station?” asked Khakabo Fredrick.