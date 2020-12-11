Mozzartbet installs water point in Siaya





Mozzartbet has installed an electric-powered water point in Imbo, Kothidha, Homa bay County, a move the betting firm asserts will transform the lives of area residents for the better.

The water point will be able to provide up to 10,000 litres of clean water a day, Frank Ochieng, Mozzartbet marketing manager explained.

“We are very proud to be able to launch our first Water Project in this great country of Homabay,” said Ochieng.

“The people of Imbo are the first beneficiaries of our new social responsibility initiative that we can call ‘clean drinking water for our communities. Through this water project, Mozzartbet aims to give back to society.”

“Mozzartbet has been operating in Kenya for three years and is honoured to be able to show solidarity with the Kenyan people and provide support for the whole communities.

Ochieng also explained the firm has invested Sh10 million worth of medical equipment to help fight Covid-19 in 10 hospitals across Kenya. Healthcare facilities in Nakuru, Siaya, Kisii, Embu, Nyandarua, Baringo, Bomet, Kisumu, Kakamega and Kitui are among those that have also benefitted in this action dubbed ‘Supporting our healthcare facilities’.

The donated equipment includes ICU beds, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, and other critical intensive medical care equipment.

The firm is also at the forefront of supporting young talents in sports mostly through the initiative ‘new jerseys for new champions’ with donations of full sports kits to various teams around the country.