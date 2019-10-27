Join our WhatsApp Channel
Motorists escape unhurt as two vehicles collide along Jogoo Road

By Amina Wako October 27th, 2019 1 min read

Residents of Hamza estate along Jogoo Road on Sunday morning woke up to a freaky accident involving two motor vehicles.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Nairobi News, one of the vehicle was heading to Donholm roundabout and the other one was joining Jogoo Road from Mumias South Road when the two collided at the junction.

The vehicle heading to Donholm then flipped over and landed at the traffic lights at the junction.

The occupants of the two vehicles escaped unhurt.

Traffic officers on Jogoo Road got to the scene of the accident minutes later and cleared the traffic which was building up.

The two vehicles were towed to Makongeni Police station.

