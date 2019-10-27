Mother and daughter shot dead by gangsters, father critically wounded

A prominent businesswoman and her mother were on Saturday night shot dead by thugs at their home in Kambi estate, Katani, Machakos county.

Confirming the incident, Athi River sub-county police boss Samuel Mukuusi said the assailants waylaid the Mlolongo-based businesswoman outside the home as her mother was opening the gate for her.

According to Mr Mukuusi, the gangsters shot the mother first before turning the gun on the businesswoman.

During the incident, the father of the businesswoman was also shot and is currently admitted at Shalom Community Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Shalom Community Hospital Mortuary and Machakos police launch investigations into the killings.