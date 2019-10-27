Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

General

Mother and daughter shot dead by gangsters, father critically wounded

By Amina Wako October 27th, 2019 1 min read

A prominent businesswoman and her mother were on Saturday night shot dead by thugs at their home in Kambi estate, Katani, Machakos county.

Confirming the incident, Athi River sub-county police boss Samuel Mukuusi said the assailants waylaid the Mlolongo-based businesswoman outside the home as her mother was opening the gate for her.

OTHER ARTICLES

According to Mr Mukuusi, the gangsters shot the mother first before turning the gun on the businesswoman.

During the incident, the father of the businesswoman was also shot and is currently admitted at Shalom Community Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Shalom Community Hospital Mortuary and Machakos police launch investigations into the killings.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Fast and curious: Subaru ladies motoring club out to debunk...