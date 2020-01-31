More than 270 inspectors moved in new police transfers

More than 270 police officers in the rank of Inspector have been moved in fresh transfers made public on Thursday.

The changes by the National Police Service come barely a week after more than 100 sub-county commanders were transferred in changes announced by the office of the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.

Nairobi News has established that the affected police officers were either moved to other regions or promoted in the process that also affected 28 General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

“The Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service has approved the deployment of the following officers with immediate effect,” a confidential circular dated January 29, 2020 read in part.

All the affected officers are expected to report to their new work stations by February 12, 2020.

GSU officers who were affected by the new transfers include Samuel Ochieng’, Vincent Kiprotich, Joseph Kiriago and Jackson Chomba.

Those in the regular police unit also affected include Kajiado OCS Isaiya Oteyo to Sololo police station in Marsabit and Nathaniel Onduso who has been moved from the Police headquarters to Kitui where he will serve as a Deputy OCS.

Sources within Vigilance House told Nairobi News that more transfers were expected to be effected within the month of February.