More than 20 people arrested while partying during curfew hours

Police in Nairobi on Saturday evening arrested more than 20 revelers who were having a drink inside a joint in Kilimani Estate.

Nairobi News has established that the 20 individuals were enjoying their moments inside Komar House restaurant located on Menelik Road.

The suspects were arrested, bundled into a lorry and driven to Kilimani police station and will be charged with defying government directives to tame Covid 19.

Details of how the 20 were nabbed can now be revealed as a detective told Nairobi News two cops dressed in plain clothes joined the revelers and ordered for drinks.

“They then isolated themselves from the rest and managed to tip their colleagues who drove into the restaurant and made the arrests,” the detective said.

The arrests come amidst complaints from members of the public that several entertainment joints, including Kimar House, have been operating illegally.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed on Satuday that Kilimani was among city estates most which have recoded the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Kagwe revealed that Kilimani Estate had recorded a total of five cases.

By Sunday the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country had risen to 270.