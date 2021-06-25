Moral Cop Mutua blasts #VashaCraze

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags of the Safari Rally car in Nairobi during world Rally Championship on June 24, 2021. PHOTO/CHEBOITE KIGEN

President Uhuru Kenyatta flags of the Safari Rally car in Nairobi during world Rally Championship on June 24, 2021. PHOTO/CHEBOITE KIGEN





Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua has criticized the #vasha craze’ which is trending on social media.

Vasha nicknamed after Naivasha is a town in Kenya that is currently hosting the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

The sports event has returned to Kenya after nearly a two-year break. The town has large ranches and conservancies which don’t have a large population of human beings.

The #vasha hashtag that has been trending on Twitter caught the self-proclaimed moral cop attention and told Kenyans to stop and instead use the rally to market Kenya.

“The World Safari Rally epitomizes discipline, teamwork, resilience & determination. It’s a global event that puts us in the global sports arena. Let’s use it to market the best of Kenya – our flora and fauna, culture and innovation, not the lazy idle and debased “Vasha” talk!” he wrote.

The World Safari Rally epitomizes discipline, teamwork, resilience & determination. It's a global event that puts us in the global sports arena. Let's use it to market the best of Kenya – our flora and fauna, culture and innovation, not the lazy idle and debased "Vasha" talk! — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) June 24, 2021

Mems and x-rated pictures, video clips of people enjoying themselves have been doing rounds on social media.

He called those who will be attending the high-octane event to portray a good image of the country as the world will be watching.

Hotels in Naivasha are fully booked as hundreds of guests arrived for WRC that the State expects will inject Sh6 billion into the economy.

Organisers say at least 10,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend, highlighting the impact of the iconic event that returns today after 19 years of absence.

Safari Rally, which will feature 19 competitive stages, will take place in the scenic town after it was restored to the WRC calendar following lobbying led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President flagged off the first ten rally cars that included three Kenyan teams comprising Carl Tundo, Hamza Anwar, and Mcrae Kimathi as well as 91-year old three-times European champion Sobieslaw Zasada who becomes the oldest competitor in the history of the World Rally Championship.