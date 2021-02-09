Mojji Short Baba’s proposal





Gospel singer and hypeman James Muhia, best known by the stage name Mojji Short Baba is off the market after he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Nyawira Gachui.

The singer went down on one knee at a lovely event that was full of pomp and colour attended by close friends and family.

In the proposal documented in a series of heartwarming photos, Nyawira is seen bursting out in tears of joy as she embraced her fiancé Mojji Short Baba.

Visible in the background is a banner written, “Will you be my good, Nyamu Forever? as well as lovely white flower decorations.

In his message, the singer noted he was happy to start a new season with the love of his life and prayed that God leads the way.

!Life is all about different seasons and I happy to start this season with the most amazing person @nyawiragachugi ❤️ my #GoodNyamu

May God lead the way,” he wrote.

Nyawira who is a Lead strategist at Taura communication, said she knew 2021 was going to be a great year but it had already begun to surpass her wildest imagination.

“Forever looks promising for sure. I knew 2021 would be a good year but goodness me… it’s already beginning to surpass my wildest imagination. I am amazed at how loved I felt @mojishortbabaa let’s make eternal memories filled with laughter, dance, song and love,” she wrote.

The couple received congratulatory messages from colleagues’, friends and family.