MKU owner brags about buying building of varsity that denied him lecturer’s job

Billionaire mogul Simon Gicharu has bragged about how he bought a building of a university that had a few years earlier rejected his application for a lecturer’s job.

In a Tweet captioned with #WednesdayMotivation hashtag, Mr Gicharu said he attended several job interviews at the now-defunct Inoorero Univerisity (formerly Kenya School of Professional Studies) only to be told “don’t call us, we will call you”.

“Ever been told by a potential employer, ‘don’t call us, we will call you’? I have, severally. At the School of Professional Studies where I sought a teaching position, I walked away crestfallen. Several years later, I went back and bought their building.”

I have, severally. At the School of Professional Studies, where I sought a teaching position, I walked away crestfallen. Several years later, I went back and bought their building. #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/koJ1lQSvYO — MKU Chairman (@SimonNGicharu) August 21, 2019

The fifty-five-year-old is currently a prominent businessman and also the owner of Mount Kenya University one of the biggest privately owned institutions of higher learning in East and Central Africa.

The father of three also serves as chairman of Rural Electrification Board, Rural Energy Corporation, National Private Universities Owners of Kenya plus Board member at Thika Water and Sewerage Company.

In spite of this success, he started out simple, attending Kiawairia Primary School and later on Gatiruini Secondary School.

His parents were peasant farmers on a small piece of land and mostly he had to help them pick coffee at the farm.

He proceeded to Kenyatta University and was awarded a Bachelor of Education Science (Honours) degree.