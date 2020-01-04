Michelle Ntalami and actress Makena Njeri back from Ghana vacation

Founder and CEO of Marini Naturals Michelle Nkatha Ntalami and former Tahidi High actress Makena Njeri have been having the time of their lives in Ghana.

According to Insta stories shared by Ntalami, the two have been in Accra, Ghana for the post one month. They returned to Kenya on Saturday morning.

They got an opportunity to visit the Independence Arch in Accra which is part of the Independence Square which contains monuments to Ghana’s independence struggle.

They also toured Accra art centre and tasted local delicacies at Buka restaurant. They also attended a beach party, among other activities.

While at Kotoka international airport, Ntalami was excited to see American rapper Jidenna who was boarding the same flight as them.

But in one of the posts, she said: “Don’t confuse having fun with being happy two different things.”

In another video, Ntalami asked people who did not make the trip not to have issues with her in January.

The two captured almost every moment of their fun and shared it in Insta stories on Ntalami’s Instagram page.