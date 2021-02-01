Mejja: Break-up left me depressed





Renowned Genge artiste Major Nemeye Khadija alias Mejja has opened up on his private life.

In an interview a video interview on Youtube, the talented Genge star revealed he amicably parted ways with his wife in December 2020.

The Cheza kama Wewe hitmaker further suggested the relationship broke down because his wife had to relocate from their matrimonial home to work.

“We are not together at the moment. It is one of those cases even I cannot understand,” an emotional Mejja attempted to explain.

“It is confusing even to me because everything was ok. In layman’s language, I would give an example and say it is like being with someone for a few years, then they get a job, in a place like France. This person comes and tells you, ‘this job that I got is my dream, my happiness’. Obviously, such news will get you off guard. Truth is, everybody should follow their happiness, even if it means going to France. I wasn’t prepared to be in a long-distance relationship.

The crooner adds that even after trying to accommodate his partner’s happiness, the relationship crumbled, forcing them to part ways.

“I analyzed the situation and accepted to be in the long-distance relationship so that my wife could be happy. But it didn’t work out. We parted way in December 2020. I have tried talking to her twice about this, but we have not come to a solution because it is a very tricky issue. If what she wanted was a product I could go to the shop and buy, I would have, but I can’t. It’s also not something I’m confident with, but she insists on pursuing it.” He added.

What followed after the breakup was Mejja went into depression.

“What I can tentatively say is there is nothing as painful as that. That situation left me really depressed. I mean it would be less hurtful if I knew maybe there is something I did, or she did that hurt us, but it’s nothing like that,”

Despite the breakup, Mejja said that his wife is a good mother who brought him closer to his religion.

“Apart from that, she is a good woman, she is a good mother. She made me very religious. I wasn’t much of a praying type, but after I met her I became very prayerful. She even used to help me when writing lyrics… It is not easy. She was my best friend – my everything, “added Mejja.