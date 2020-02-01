Meet Sonko’s new CEC pick who has got netizens talking

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday reshuffled his cabinet for the umpteenth time.

However, one of his picks in the new lineup of County Executive Committee members has left Kenyans a little too excited.

Sonko announced that lawyer Karen Nyamu will take over the Agriculture docket and George Fredrick will replace Allan Igambi at the Trade and Cooperatives department, if successfully vetted.

But it’s Nyamu’s nomination that has elicited some wild reactions on social media, with some questioning her abilities for the post based on her recent documented activities.

But she is no stranger to city politics and was among eight candidates contestants for the Nairobi Woman Representative post in the 2017 election on a Jubilee ticket and lost to ODM’s Esther Passaris.

The youthful lawyer enjoys a close working relationship with Sonko and her name was among those shortlisted as the likely candidate for the Deputy Governor in 2019.

Here is what Kenyans think of his choice:

Why do we have minister for agriculture in Nairobi?

Shamba la mawe😏 — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) January 31, 2020

Nairobi C agriculture nominee pic.twitter.com/ryhHla9TxH — Dagitari Wanjohi (@Wakigogoine) January 31, 2020

Congratulations Karen Nyamu (@karennyamunbo) on your nomination as CEC member for Agriculture pending vetting. Good choice @MikeSonko; she clearly has what it takes! pic.twitter.com/GBYJ2ZLWCE — Kiigen K. Koech #BBIReport #SwitchOffKPLC (@KiigenKoech) January 31, 2020

The choice of Karen Nyamu on Agriculture is wise,

she will take care of all crops and WEEDS!

Congrats @MikeSonko pic.twitter.com/2LEU292hrr — NYACHOTI SAMBU (@fredsambu) January 31, 2020

Karen Nyamu Agriculture??? What are we farming in Nairobi..Nairobi ni shamba la mawe eiseee — joe lewis (@lewisjoe00) January 31, 2020

😂 Na akatuekea Karen Nyamu pale. — Martin Kettienya (@martinkellmen) January 31, 2020

Many commenting on social media also questioned whether the county boss has the powers to reshuffle his city hall cabinet.

Last month, Sonko denied 19 counts of corruption after being charged at the Milimani Law Courts over alleged involvement in corruption at the county but was released on a Sh15 million cash bail.

The court, while rendering the decision to free him on bail, barred him from accessing his county office.