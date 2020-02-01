Join our WhatsApp Channel
Meet Sonko’s new CEC pick who has got netizens talking

By Chad Kitundu February 1st, 2020 1 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday reshuffled his cabinet for the umpteenth time.

However, one of his picks in the new lineup of County Executive Committee members has left Kenyans a little too excited.

Sonko announced that lawyer Karen Nyamu will take over the Agriculture docket and George Fredrick will replace Allan Igambi at the Trade and Cooperatives department, if successfully vetted.

But it’s Nyamu’s nomination that has elicited some wild reactions on social media, with some questioning her abilities for the post based on her recent documented activities.

But she is no stranger to city politics and was among eight candidates contestants for the Nairobi Woman Representative post in the 2017 election on a Jubilee ticket and lost to ODM’s Esther Passaris.

The youthful lawyer enjoys a close working relationship with Sonko and her name was among those shortlisted as the likely candidate for the Deputy Governor in 2019.

Here is what Kenyans think of his choice:

Many commenting on social media also questioned whether the county boss has the powers to reshuffle his city hall cabinet.

Last month, Sonko denied 19 counts of corruption after being charged at the Milimani Law Courts over alleged involvement in corruption at the county but was released on a Sh15 million cash bail.

The court, while rendering the decision to free him on bail, barred him from accessing his county office.

