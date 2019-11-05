Medical staff arrested with government hospital drugs and equipment

Police in Kitui are holding pharmacologist arrested with assorted medical supplies suspected to have been stolen from a hospital in Mandera county.

Michael Nkunja Kamoyo is a pharmaceutical technician at the Kotilo Health Centre in the county.

He was arrested on Monday morning by police officers at Kanyoonyoo Police Post in Kitui West during a security check.

Kamoyo was travelling in a PSV bus headed to Nairobi with the hospital drugs and equipment.

He was arrested at a roadblock along the Garissa-Thika Highway near Kanyonyo market.

When multi-agency detectives conducted a search on him they recovered 33 items including different drugs and hospital equipment.

The drugs had been supplied by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

The suspect spent the night in police custody and is due to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.