Mbagathi Way to be closed for four days

A section of the busy Mbagathi Way will be closed to motorists for four days beginning Friday, December 27 to Monday, December 30, from 6 am to 6 pm.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) made the announcement through a notice to the public on Saturday, the saying the closure would enable contractors to demolish the Mbagathi Way footbridge to pave way for a new modern one.

The closure of the road is expected to affect motorists using adjacent routes including the Mtongwe Road and parts of Ngong Road, with fears rife the move might result in traffic snarl up.

Motorists have been advised to follow the diversions provided.

Traffic coming from Lang’ata Road through Mbagathi Way will be diverted to Mtongwe Road and proceed to Mbaruk Road before joining Muchai Drive then onto Ngong Road at Coptic Hospital.

Those heading to Ngong Town via Ngong Road will proceed up to City Mortuary Roundabout, exit at the roundabout to join Ngong Road again, and then drive up to Muchai Drive diversion then proceed through Mbaruk Road then Mtongwe Road up to Mbagathi Road which joins Mbagathi Way.

Motorists using Valley Road and those from Kenyatta National Hospital are also advised to use the same navigations provided by the authority.

KURA called upon all motorists to stick to the routes provided to avoid inconveniencing both themselves and the workers at the scene.

“Motorists are requested to use alternative routes as directed by traffic marshals. We apologize for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavor to provide efficient urban network,” said Kura in the notice.