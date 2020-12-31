Matete introduces daughter





Gospel singer Ruth Matete has for the first time introduced her two-month-old daughter to the world.

The singer has had a tough year following the death of her husband, Nigerian Beloved John.

John succumbed to injuries reportedly caused by a gas explosion at the couple’s home in Nairobi in April.

Despite that challenging past, Matete is grateful she is celebrating the holiday with one additional member to her family.

Named Toluwa, Matete’s daughter was born in October and the singer has managed to keep her daughter away from the prying eyes of social media.

Netizens were however handed a perfect Christmas surprise when Matete, who gained popularity during the Tusker Project Fame reality music show, finally shared the adorable photo of her daughter.

“Christmas will never be the same again😊Happy holidays from these three generations😍😍,” she captioned a picture with her, her father Abel Amunga and daughter.

Matete’s father Amunga has played a huge role after the singer’s husband passed on by being a great father and grandparent to Toluwa.