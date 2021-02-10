Matatu strike in Ngong





A disagreement between matatu operators in Kajiado has resulted in a strike, leaving hundreds of commuters plying the Ngong-CBD route stranded on Wednesday morning.

As a result of the impromptu strike, a lack of public transport vehicles forced passengers to source for alternative means of transport with most resorting to using the motorbike (bodabodas).

The strike began early morning with operators complaining over the introduction of Super Metro Sacco matatus along the route.

The operators allege the new matatu Sacco began plying the route on Monday despite protests from operators as to how the matatu Sacco, known to ply the Nairobi and Kiambu routes, was cleared to operate in Kajiado County.

Ngong matatu operators chairman Steve Biko said the matatu Sacco has also denied locals a chance to get employed even as its crew lowered fares from Sh100 to Sh80.

He vowed all matatus down their tools until their grievances are addressed.

“We are not opposed to having Super Metro Sacco operate the Ngong route but they must follow the due process. If that is not done then they will not operate here,” he said.

Attempts by police from Ngong Police station to restore normal operations have since proved futile.

Officers from Kajiado County who tried to pacify the operators were also chased away with the operators saying they will only listen to Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.