Matasi, Avire called up for Stars’ crunch encounter with the Pharaohs

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has recalled Patrick Matasi and John Avire for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches versus Egypt and Togo.

These two fixtures will be played in Cairo and Nairobi respectively, on November 14 and 19.

Custodian Matasi and attacker Avire missed out on Kenya’s last international friendly at home to Mozambique owing to fitness-related concerns.

The two players last featured competitively for the national team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in July.

At club level, Matasi, who turns out for Ethiopian side St George, is awaiting the start of the Ethiopia league season.

Meanwhile, Avire’s future has been clouded in controversy with both Kenyan Premier League club Sofapaka and Egypt’s Tanta tussling over his services.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa, who recently explained he values the player at Sh20 million, has forward the matter to Fifa for intervention.

Besides these two players, Ulinzi keeper Timothy Odhiambo has been called up as Matasi’s understudy while Leopards lethal striker John Makwatta also earning a recall after impressing in the Kenyan Premier League in the 2019/2020 season.

Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St George, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia) Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Harun Shakava (Nkana FC, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards) Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire (Sofapaka, Kenya), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards)