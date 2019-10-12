Manu Chandaria offers Sh10m to roof Eliud Kipchoge’s schools of choice

Chandaria Foundation has pledged Sh10 million to repair roofs of schools that will be chosen by marathoner Eliud Kipchoge following his outstanding win in Vienna, Austria today morning.

The schools should have leaking roofs, according to the foundation that is owner by business magnate Manu Chandaria.

“Congratulations on Kipchoges win. Wow. To celebrate Chandaria Foundation will provide Kenya Shillings Ten Million of Roofing to replace leaking roofs of the schools of his choice,” said Mr Chandaria.

And that is not the only thing coming his way following his win. Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe also announced that the vehicle manufacturer will award Kipchoge a brand new Isuzu pickup.

OPPORTUNITY

“Eliud Kipchoge started way back in 2017 where as a corporate we identified an opportunity to support Eliud in his training activities leading up to the 2018 Berlin marathon where he won the race. Our partnership was to provide him with transportation,” said Kavashe.

She added: “Because during his time of training he needed transport, we gave him a brand new Isuzu double carb pickup to use for his training, for carrying water and moving him from his home to the training location. We as a company were really captivated by his calmness, discipline and his level of confidence. And as we continued to engage with him this opportunity came and we have put forth that today if he wins the INEOS159 challenge we are going to gift him yet with another Isuzu Single carb pickup.”

Kipchoge is already among the wealthiest athletes in Kenya having earned $250,000 (Sh25 million) just two weeks ago after winning the World Marathon Majors title in the series in which athletes accumulate points in the Chicago, New York, London, Tokyo, Boston and Berlin marathons.

According to media reports, his current win at INEOS159 challenge could push his income close to the billion shilling mark.