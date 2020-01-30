Man who unleashed terror on neighbour in court for robbery with violence

A man who was cornered by tenants after robbing a neighbour in Majengo, Nairobi, has been charged with robbery with violence before the Makadara Law Courts.

Said Saumu alias Faruk is accused of robbing Dickson Murinde of his mobile phone worth Sh 9000 and Sh 12,000 jointly with others not present in court.

ARMED WITH KNIVES

The assailant are reported to have been armed with knives during the incident that happened on January 20, 2020.

On the said day, Murinde was inside his house with two other people when they heard a loud bang on their door.

Shortly, the accused and his accomplices stormed in while wielding knives and ordered the occupants of the house to surrender everything.

The suspects then stabbed their victims before ransacking the house and stealing valuables.

Saumu was later accosted by Murinde’s neighbours who snatched a bloodstained knife from him, before he was arrested by police officers from Shauri Moyo Police Station. His accomplices escaped.

INJURED VICTIMS

Murinde and his two injured companions were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where they were admitted for several days.

The suspect was detained at the police station during the period Murinde and the two others were in hospital before they could record their statements.

The knife is listed as the key exhibit in the case.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed on a surety bond of Sh 500,000. Hearing of the case starts on May 20, 2020.