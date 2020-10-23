Man who stole businessman’s phone and cleaned his bank account charged





A suspected serial thief who cleaned Sh720,000 from a businessman’s bank account after stealing his mobile phone is facing multiple theft charges after police investigations established he transferred the cash to his phone.

Mr Evans Okech was charged alongside businesswoman Sophy Anyango with stealing the Sh720,000 from Mr Jared Okeyo on September 29 within Nairobi.

Police investigations established that the money transferred from Mr Okeyo’s bank account via mobile money platform was sent to their phone numbers.

Mr Okech is also charged with stealing Mr Okeyo’s phone worth Sh39,000 at Nairobi West shopping centre within Langata sub county.

He was further charged with having suspected stolen property after he was found with two mobile phones he is suspected to have stolen, and charges of possession of national ID cards without proper account.

Mr Okech was found with five national IDs at his home in Zimmerman, within Kasarani sub county when he was arrested on October 19 and could not explain how they came to his possession.

On September 29, the accused is said to have met Mr Okeyo at a restaurant were he bought him beer and stole his phone and disappeared after Mr Okeyo paid the bills and bought him drinking water before they left the hotel.

The restaurant’s management reviewed the CCTV footage the next day and Mr Okech was reportedly captured stealing Mr. Okeyo’s phone as they were drinking.

The suspects however denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts and were freed on a Sh200,000 bond each with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on November 5 for pre-trial.