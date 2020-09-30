Man who smashed bus windscreen fined Sh20,000

Alex Nyamwamu when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 38-year-old man who smashed the windscreen of a bus worth Sh4000 after he was thrown out for declining to pay Sh30 bus fare has been fined Sh20,000 for the offence of malicious damage to property.

In default, Alex Nyamwamu will serve a six months jail term.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges of willfully and unlawfully damaging the vehicle’s windscreen along Argwings Kodhek road in Nairobi on September 29, 2020.

Nyamwamu is reported to have boarded the bus headed to town from Kawangware at the Congo stage but when he was asked to pay the fare, he claimed that someone in the bus had stolen his money.

THROWN OUT

He was requested to alight at Yaya Centre but he threatened to damage the vehicle if forced out.

He made good his threat after he was thrown out of the bus.

After smashing the windscreen of the bus with a stone, the accused attempted to attack the bus driver and was only restrained by members of the public.

He was arrested at the scene of the incident by officers from Kilimani Police Station.

Nyamwamu admitted the charges and the facts of the case as read out to him before he was sentenced.