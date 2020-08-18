Man who posed as magistrate then disappeared with hired Prado charged





A businessman who disappeared with a hired Prado vehicle after allegedly posing as a magistrate was charged with impersonation.

Victor Kipromo Ngeno was charged with presenting himselfto Kenneth Okoth as a person employed by the Public Service Commission as a magistrate on June 15 at Kilimani within Kibera sub county in Nairobi.

Ngeno was also charged with making a document without authority a Law Society of Kenya (LSK) magistrate’s card purporting it to be a job card issued by the legal body with the intention of defrauding Okoth.

He was also charged with refusing to permitCorporal Nicholas Ndubai to take his photograph for processing at Kilimani police station contrary to section 55 of the National Police Service [NPS] Act.

The section states that a person who refuses to permit his measurements, photographs, footprints and casts thereof, palm-prints or finger-prints and other forensic evidence to be taken commits an offence.

The photographs are done for purposes of criminal and forensic records.

The businessman had hired the high end vehicle for 10 days and paid Sh110,000 but disappeared and switched off his phone.

Okoth reported the matter to Kilimani police station and the car tracker located it at a village in Sotik, Bomet County where Ngeno was later arrested and the vehicle recovered.

He however denied all the three charges before chief magistrate Abdul Lorot of Kibera law courts.

He was later returned to Kilimani police station for processing.