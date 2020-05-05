Man who admitted attempting to kill his brother to undergo mental assessment

A Nairobi court has ordered mental assessment on a youthful man who admitted to charges of attempting to murder his elder brother by stabbing him three times.

Wilson Temba has been accused of attempting to kill his brother Edward Indimuli after he stabbed him on the neck, left shoulder and the wrist on April 20, 2020 at their home in Kiambiu, in Kamukunji sub county – Nairobi.

The accused has pleaded guilty to the charges.

On the material day, Indimuli was asleep in his house when he heard a commotion in his brother’s house and went out to investigate.

He met the accused brandishing a kitchen knife while vowing to kill him and their elder brother.

Temba proceeded to stabbed the victim before he was disarmed by his elder brother who sought help and manged to take him to Kiambiu Police Post at 4am.

ADMISSION

Indimuli was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was treated.

While appearing before Makadara Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Jackie Kibosia on Monday, Temba said that his brothers had ganged up against him after returning from a hospital where he had been admitted for several months.

He said the said the incident happened during a commotion at their home.

Kibosia declined to continue with the matter until a psychiatrist’s report on Temba is availed.

“The next thing is sentencing and we should be certain about his mental status,” the magistrate said.