Man suspected of breaking into godowns arrested in Nairobi

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on the wee hours of Tuesday morning nabbed a man who has been breaking into godowns within Nairobi County.

Mr David Maina Wang’ombe was arrested after he was found with a number of merchandise that had been stolen from a godown in Kamkunji valued at Sh8 million.

“Over Sh8 million of merchandise that had been stolen from a godown in Kamkunji area in Nairobi was today recovered and a prime suspect arrested by a combined team of DCI detectives and Kenya Police Service officers,” a statement posted on the DCI official social media accounts reads in part.

The DCI further stated that the suspect is believed to be behind a series of breaking-ins that have taken place within godowns in the city in diverse dates between May 9, 2020 and May 16, 2020.

Upon interrogation the suspect led the officers to his business premises where a search was conducted and a Nissan Caravan together with the suspected stolen merchandise where recovered.

Sleuths believe that the suspect has been using master keys to break into the godowns.

Cases of robberies have in the recent past gone high with the suspects taking advantage of the curfew that starts at 7pm each night.