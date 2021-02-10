Man jailed for 10 years for stabbing girlfriend five times

Robert Ogeda is led out of the dock by a prisons officer. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUND

Robert Ogeda is led out of the dock by a prisons officer. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUND





A jilted man who stabbed his girlfriend five times after she dumped him will serve a 10 – years – jail term for causing her grievous harm.

Robert Erick Ogeda was handed the sentence by Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani after he was convicted for causing terminal injuries to Jackline Mutindi accusing her of infidelity.

He was found guilty of unlawfully and willfully causing serious injuries to the victim he stabbed on the neck, breasts, both hands and the back, on December 29, 2018 in Kabiria, Dangoretti in Nairobi.

He was charged on January 9, 2019 and released on a Sh300,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000 but could not afford any and has been in custody since.

Prosecution counsel Jeff Musyoka had called seven witnesses including police surgeon Dr. Joseph Maundu and a clinical officer at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital where Mutindi was rushed after the assault, to testify against Ogeda. The prosecution proved the case against Ogeda.

Gandani said the cases of men attacking unarmed women and causing them serious injuries are prevalent and a deterrent penalty is necessary.

Ogeda had complained of a slow trial but Gandani said the convict delayed his own trial by recalling witnesses most of the time.

On the fateful day, Ogeda had asked Mutindi of her plans for their relationship before she left for work and she said it was ending.

He fished a knife and attacked her accusing her of having an affair with a cop. Mutindi screamed for help but neighbours could not rescue her because Ogeda had locked the house inside out.

She eventually escaped after the knife fell but she lost consciousness and fell outside the house bleeding profusely. Mutindi was taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital by a good Samaritan.

A police officer who was among the first responders after a distress call was made told the court during the trial of Ogeda that they recovered a blood stained kitchen knife from his house.

Ogeda had fled the house. The knife was presented to the court as an exhibit.