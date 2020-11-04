Man in court for stealing drinking buddy’s phone at 1824





A young man was charged with stealing his drinking buddy’s phone at club 1824 along Lang’ata road after borrowing it to order a cab.

Dennis Okoth was accused of stealing Virginia Susan Njeri’s phone worth Sh25,700 jointly with another suspect at large on October 30.

The two were drinking at the popular club when Okoth borrowed Njeri’s phone to request for a ride but handed it to his friend who then vanished pretending to be making a call.

Okoth was arrested attempting to flee after Njeri discovered he did not have her phone when she demanded for it.

He was apprehended at the gate and restrained before he was handed over to police officers on patrol although the phone was never recovered.

Okoth denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro of Kibera law courts and was freed on a bond of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 16.