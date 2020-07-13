Man in court for robbing hawker in broad daylight

A youthful man suspected to be a member of about six gangsters who attacked a hawker and robbed him of his mobile phone worth Sh42,000 and a silver chain valued at Sh15,000 has been charged with robbery with violence.

Kelvin Abuga Auma alias Rio was accused of robbing Kelvin Mwangi Warui in Mathare slums, off Juja Road on May 19, 2020 jointly with others charged earlier, while armed with a knife.

Warui was selling face masks in the area when he was ambushed by about six men known to him who beat him up and threatened to stab him with a knife.

He identified Auma as one his assailants. Auma’s accomplices have been charged and granted Sh300,000 bond with one surety.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo of the Makadara Law Courts and was granted similar bond terms without the option of cash bail.

The suspect had pleaded for leniency asking for a cash bail. He claimed to be raising his siblings left behind by their mother.

But the magistrate said there have been cases of suspects who absconded court after being released on cash bail.

The case against Auma will be consolidated with that of his accomplices on September 22, 2020 when the hearing begins.