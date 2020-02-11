Man in court for defiling neighbour’s six-year-old daughter

A man was Monday charged before the Makadara Law Courts with defiling his neighbor’s six-year-old daughter severally inside his house in Kariobangi estate in Nairobi.

James Omondi Ochieng was accused of defiling the child on diverse dates between November 1 and 30, 2019.

The accused is facing charges of indecent act with the minor during the same period.

The suspect is said to have grabbed the child while on her way from school before taking her to his house where he allegedly defiled and warned her against reporting to anyone.

This continued until last month when her she complained of abdominal pains and her mother prodded.

Ochieng denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was granted bonds and the hearing of the case against him starts on June 8, 2020.