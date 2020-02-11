Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

General

Man in court for defiling neighbour’s six-year-old daughter

By Joseph Ndunda February 11th, 2020 1 min read

A man was Monday charged before the Makadara Law Courts with defiling his neighbor’s six-year-old daughter severally inside his house in Kariobangi estate in Nairobi.

James Omondi Ochieng was accused of defiling the child on diverse dates between November 1 and 30, 2019.

Related Stories

The accused is facing charges of indecent act with the minor during the same period.

The suspect is said to have grabbed the child while on her way from school before taking her to his house where he allegedly defiled and warned her against reporting to anyone.

This continued until last month when her she complained of abdominal pains and her mother prodded.

Ochieng denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was granted bonds and the hearing of the case against him starts on June 8, 2020.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Forget Kiunjuri, here is Alfred Mutua’s locusts moment