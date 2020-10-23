Man in court for assaulting his elderly father





A middle aged man, who hit his father several times with a machete for locking the house door before he returned home, was on Wednesday charged with assault and causing bodily injuries.

Michael Njuguna Gichuru, who is in his 40s, is accused of assaulting his father, Richard Gichuru Njenga, causing him injuries at his home in Riruta, Dagoretti in Nairobi county on October 14.

The suspect had returned home and started banging furiously on his father’s door.

On accosting his son over his behaviour, Mr Njenga found his son holding a machete which he allegedly used to hit him severally.

Mr Gichuru however denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa and instead accused his parents of harboring a vendetta against him, claiming they had taken him to court on many ocassions before.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000 and the case will be mentioned on November 6.