Man found hanging on a tree in Westlands

Nairobi residents on Monday woke up to the rude shock of a man who had hanged himself in Westlands area.

The unidentified man’s lifeless body was found hanging from a tree opposite Lyons Place along Waiyaki Way.

The man suspected to have taken his own life was dressed in a pair of brown khaki trousers, a black T-shirt with white graffiti and was hanging on a white cloth.

It remains unclear when the man supposedly committed suicide, but eyewitnesses at the scene said that the body had been hanging on the tree since Monday dawn.

James Kimonge, a matatu tout, said that he saw people milling around the scene and became curious before he decided to go and find out what was happening.

“It is then that I saw the body of the middle-aged man hanging on one of the branches of the tall tree,” Kimonge said.

Victor Kimani, also a tout on matatus on the route, said that he arrived at the scene when the police were taking away his body.

“I found people untying him from the tree before the police picked the body and left with it,” Kimani said.

Suicide cases have been on the rise in the country for the last few years and has largely been blamed omn tough economic times, alcohol and mental health issues.

According to the Ministry of Health, the most common suicide risk factors are genetic, biochemical, psychological, social and at times cultural.

In a report released on the World Mental Health Day, the ministry revealed that depression is the most common psychiatric condition blamed for suicide deaths.