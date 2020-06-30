Man detained for assaulting police officer after his arrest

A man who allegedly assaulted a police officer at Shauri Moyo Police Station cells is being held at the same station.

The incident is sad to have happened moments after the suspect by the name Mohamed Ahmed was booked

The station had obtained orders from the Makadara Law Courts to hold Ahmed.

Ahmed is accused of assaulting police constable Kelvin Maina who was on duty as cell sentry personnel on Friday after he was arrested for assault.

Maina was manning cells where Ahmed was booked. The officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Corporal Ali Omar obtained the orders from senior resident magistrate Lewis Gatheru.

Omar said he needed time to enable Maina record statement and have his P3 form filled.