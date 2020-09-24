Man denies robbery charges, claims he was framed by complainant

Solomon Ngairu when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Solomon Ngairu when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A man who is facing robbery with violence charges has shifted the blame on the complainant, saying he was framed.

Solomon Ngairu was accused of robbing Patrick Odhiambo of his phone and household items inside his house in Kawangware, Nairobi, on August 3, 2020.

He is reported to have committed the offence jointly with others, including one suspect who has been charged.

Ngairu and his accomplice allegedly raided Odhiambo’s house at around 1pm while armed with machetes and terrorized him before carting away his property.

Among the stolen items were an LG TV, two mobile phones, a 6kg gas cylinder and a mattress, all valued at Sh63,900. They also stole Sh14,000 in cash and injured Odhiambo with a panga.

One of his accomplices Edwin Safanya was charged over the same robbery on August 10.

DENIED CHARGES

Odhiambo later identified Safanya who was arrested before Ngairu too was apprehended.

Ngairu denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke of the Kibera Law Courts.

He claimed he had requested his step-mother to evict Odhiambo, which she did, only for him to be arrested for robbery.

He further claimed that he reported Odhiambo for selling illicit brew from his house and for the misconduct of his customers at the property.

Ngairu was released on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of similar amount with mentioning of the case set for October 7.