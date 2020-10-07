Man charged with swindling business partner Sh500,000

George Kembero where he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man has been charged with defrauding his business partner of Sh501,700 through failure to pay for sugar and hundreds of bales of wheat and maize flour he obtained from him.

George Mokua Kembero is accused of obtaining 150 bales of wheat flour, 225 bales of maize flour and 14 packets of sugar from businessman Diria Abdi Ahmed.

He allegedly received the items in Rituta, Dagoretti sub county, Nairobi between September 18 and 26, 2020 on the pretext that he would pay for the items in question.

Kembero has also been accused of assaulting and injuring Ahmed’s employee, Kijana Saluku, on September 28, 2020.

Saluku, who delivered the items to Kembero’s store, had an argument with the accused’s wife over where the items would be placed in the store before the suspect allegedly assaulted him and reportedly refused to pay for the items.

The accused denied all the charges before Kibera Law Courts Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani and was freed on a Sh500,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on October 19, 2020.