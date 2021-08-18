Man charged with stealing utensils

Calvin Otieno at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with stealing utensils. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A man reported having hired goons to break a hotel cum-shop and loot it was charged at Kibera law courts with theft of utensils and household items worth Sh150, 515.

Calvin Omondi Otieno is accused of vandalizing Evaline Moraa’s kiosk at Jamhuri estate in Kibra on July 4. The suspects are said to have taken advantage of Moraa’s absence, as she was admitted at the Thika Level 5 hospital at the time.

He is accused of colluding with others he hired to loot assorted household items including Sufuria, charcoal jikos, gas cylinders, dozens of spoons, and plates among other items.

Moraa was informed that her shop was being broken into through a telephone call and while in hospital and she informed the area chief.

The administrator sent two aides to the shop but they were confronted by Otieno and around 10 goons he was working with. They watched helplessly as Otieno carted away the items.

Moraa is said to have lost everything. Her shop was also extensively damaged.

She reported the matter to the police after and Otieno was arrested.

He told police he’d stored the goods at a house to share among themselves later but they were also stolen.

He denied the theft charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro and was released on a cash bail of a bond of Sh150,000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on August 31.