Man charged with stealing laptops from Catholic University students

Stephen Ochieng at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with stealing three laptops belonging to USIU students. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A man who claimed he would offer three university students jobs only to steal their laptops is facing multiple charges.

Stephen Ochieng is accused of stealing a laptop worth Sh46,500 from one Eugene Kiplangat.

He also stole two other laptops from Collings Odhiambo and Hudson Mungai, each worth Sh31,500.

The three are students at United States International University.

Ochieng had allegedly visited the varsity seeking IT students with personal laptops for online survey jobs and the victims showed up.

They boarded his vehicle with their laptops to the destinations where they were to get more details about the jobs. However, along the Southern By-pass, he claimed his car had developed mechanical problems and requested the three students to alight and push the car to start off again.

He is said to have accelerated and sped off with their laptops but one of them had recorded the car’s registration details. They reported at Langata police station.

Ochieng is also accused of stealing a mobile phone worth Sh17,500 from a Langata resident who he had visited claiming to be conducting an online survey.

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro of Kibera law courts.

Police had requested to detain him at Hardy Police station where he is wanted for similar crimes but he was remanded at Industrial Area Remand and Allocation Prison where they will fetch him.

He was admitted to a Sh200,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of similar amount.